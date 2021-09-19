7 Things Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa Barlow Can't Live Without

We interviewed Lisa Barlow because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Warning, these items may just have you saying "I love that" again and again.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is officially back with new episodes. And in season two, Lisa Barlow is showcasing more of her busy life that includes running Vida Tequila and advising her sons on Fresh Wolf men's products.

When she's not working away or enjoying quality time with family and close girlfriends like Meredith Marks, Lisa is all about making her life easier.

Fortunately for us, the Bravo star is sharing her secrets to living your best life. And no, it doesn't have to break the bank.

From affordable shampoo to her favorite toothpaste, Lisa is ready to reveal some of the items she can't live without. Get ready to shop—and engage—with her picks below.