Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Has "No Interest" in Communicating With Ryan Edwards' Family

Just because someone is "family" doesn't mean you have to tolerate their drama.
On the Sept. 14 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout McKinney made it clear that she has little to no interest in communicating with ex Ryan Edwards and his family going forward.
It all began when Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards decided to send a text to Maci asking if she wanted to meet in person and have an open conversation.
"Hey…if you're free in the next week or two, I'd love to meet up and talk over lunch and maybe clear the air a little," the text read. "I want things to be better…I'm free on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-1."
But when talking to her husband Taylor McKinney, Maci said she wasn't going to respond. "That text was not genuine. It wasn't," she shared. "I'm sitting there thinking like, nothing she could ever do or say will ever change my mind about the type of person she is. That's it."
Another upsetting detail for Maci was the fact that Ryan hasn't been going to individual therapy.
For the past eight months, the pair's 12-year-old son Bentley has been going weekly. Ryan was supposed to participate during separate times before having joint father-son sessions. But according to Bentley, Ryan hasn't been in touch with the doctor.
"I'm annoyed that Mackenzie texted me wanting to connect and now hearing that Ryan isn't going to therapy anymore, I'm even less interested in talking to any of the Edwards," Maci said. "Honestly, I have no interest in having a relationship with any of them. I don't plan on having any communication with them."
As for the reunion drama that played out on the small screen in April, Taylor would be open to hearing an apology from Ryan's dad Larry Edwards. But even if he received one, it wouldn't change things too much.
"If they invited us for Sunday dinner, I wouldn't have any interest in going," the Things That Matter designer explained. "I can appreciate it. We can be cordial, but no. I'm not sitting at a campfire and grilling with them."
Earlier this month, Maci chatted with E! News and shared an update on where things stand with Ryan's family.
"I don't want to force everyone to just move on and get over it," she said. "I think if it works out and everyone feels okay and right about mending the relationship, then I'm all for that. I just don't want it to be something that is forced or unnatural because I just don't think you build solid relationships or mend solid relationships if it's not genuine. We'll see."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.