Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month By Celebrating the Met Gala's Fiercest Latinx Guests

From Maluma to Jennifer Lopez, get loud for these ultra-stylish Latinx stars and their fabulous 2021 Met Gala looks.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 15, 2021 7:00 AMTags
Watch: Maluma Dazzles in Exotic Versace Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

With the Met Gala and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the same week, the stars truly aligned...on the red carpet. 

On Monday, Sept. 13, celebrities from all corners of the industry were out in full force on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in honor of fashion's biggest night. With megawatt names like Jennifer Lopez, Rosalía, Camila Cabello and Maluma posing on the carpet, the Latinx power took center stage. 

There was certainly no missing Lopez, an eight-time Met Gala guest, who undeniably knows how to work the red carpet. The multihyphenate star had all eyes on her as she channeled the west in a Ralph Lauren gown topped with a faux fur shearling cape and hat. 

On the other end of the spectrum, her Marry Me co-star Maluma embodied Versace's glamorous version of a cowboy in head-to-toe red leather embellished with the brand's signature golden studwork. 

But, like we mentioned, they were far from the only two Latinx stars representing this year. To kick of Hispanic Heritage Month, keep scrolling and virtually applaud the gala's fiercest Latinx guests below: 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Eiza González

The I Care A Lot actress looked every bit an old Hollywood starlet in this Versace gown as she channeled Rita Hayworth

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lourdes Leon

Madonna's 24-year-old daughter and Vogue cover girl oozed confidence as she posed in this bright pink Moschino creation. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Paloma Elsesser

The model was a beaming beauty in this curve-hugging red gown by Zac Posen. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actress paid homage to iconic performer Josephine Baker in a shimmering Michael Kors Collection slip dress. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls

The supermodel was a statuesque vision in a simple, but striking Ralph Lauren gown. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The movie star looked like she had been plucked off the set of a very stylish western in this Ralph Lauren look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Camila Cabello

There was no missing the performer's debut at the Met Gala in this vibrant purple sequin Michael Kors Collection ensemble. 

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Rosalía

The Grammy winner sported one of the signature colors of her native Spain's flag in this Rick Owens design. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maluma

The "Vente Pa'Ca" singer looked like a red-hot cowboy in this Versace look. 

