Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month By Celebrating the Met Gala's Fiercest Latinx Guests

Watch : Maluma Dazzles in Exotic Versace Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

With the Met Gala and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the same week, the stars truly aligned...on the red carpet.

On Monday, Sept. 13, celebrities from all corners of the industry were out in full force on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in honor of fashion's biggest night. With megawatt names like Jennifer Lopez, Rosalía, Camila Cabello and Maluma posing on the carpet, the Latinx power took center stage.

There was certainly no missing Lopez, an eight-time Met Gala guest, who undeniably knows how to work the red carpet. The multihyphenate star had all eyes on her as she channeled the west in a Ralph Lauren gown topped with a faux fur shearling cape and hat.

On the other end of the spectrum, her Marry Me co-star Maluma embodied Versace's glamorous version of a cowboy in head-to-toe red leather embellished with the brand's signature golden studwork.