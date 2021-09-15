Met GalaBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Get Fuller, Polished Looking Brows This Fall With the Brushed-Up Brow Trend

Perfect the feathery brow trend that's been all over social media with products from Patrick Ta, Benefit Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 15, 2021 5:49 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
EComm, Fall Trend Brushed Up BrowsE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may have seen the brushed-up eyebrow trend on some of your favorite beauty influencers. You may even be familiar with some of the trend's other names such as the feathered brow, the soap brow, or the laminated eyebrow look. It's basically a look that makes your eyebrows stand straight in a way that gives it a feathered end. It's very naturally-looking, you don't need a ton of products, it doesn't take up a lot of time, and it's really easy to do.

First, start off by brushing the brow hairs upwards in a way that lays them flat. If needed, you can use a pencil to fill in any spaces to make it look fuller. Lastly, you can use a pomade, gel or brow glue to keep the brows in place. Once you do that, you'll have clean, fuller looking brows. It's as easy as that.

Makeup artists will sometime use a bar of soap to help shape the brows and keep it in place. While that is a good option, there are products out there will help you achieve the look as well. Here are some of our faves.

read
Everything You Need To Master The Monochrome Makeup Trend This Fall

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax

No one knows brows like Anastasia Beverly Hills. Their Brow Freeze Styling Wax features a clear formula to help lift, tame, and sculpt the brows to achieve the feathered-look. 

$23
Ulta
$23
Sephora
$23
Kohl's

Glossier Boy Brow

Glossier's highly rated Boy Brow will give you the fluffed up, instantly groomed brow look you're looking to achieve. It's a brushable, creamy wax that's inspired by traditional poamde, and it's made with ingredients to help moisturize your brows. 

$16
Glossier

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pencil Pomade

You don't need a ton of products to get the look you're trying to achieve. This award-winning pomade pencil from NYX Professional Makeup can get the job done. It's dual-ended and features a retractable waxy pomade on one side and a micro paddle brush on the other. 

$11
Ulta
$11
Target

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Clear Brow Gel will keep your brushed brows looking clean and polished. It's a great gel with a strong hold that lasts all day long. 

$22
Ulta
$22
Sephora
$22
Kohl's

e.l.f. Cosmetics Shape & Stay Brow Pencil

If you don't want to spend on ton on trying a trend you may or may not like, e.l.f. Cosmetics Shape & Stay Brow Pencil may be for you. For under $5, you'll get a clear wax pencil that will help shape your brows and keep them in place. 

$3
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Yeah Customizable Laminated Brow Set

This set was made for the brushed up brow trend. The Fluff Yeah Customizable Laminated Brow Set from Benefit Cosmetics includes two best-selling products: Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer and the 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel. 

 

$32
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel

There's no need to spend up to $100 to get your eyebrows laminated. This lamination brow gel from makeup artist, Patrick Ta, will give you that same clean brushed up look for a fraction of the price. 

$26
Sephora
$26
Patrick Ta

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue

The Brow Glue from NYX Professional Makeup will keep your brushed up brows in place for up to 16 hours. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is brush it on, style, and you're good to go. 

$8
Ulta

Morphe Micro Brow Pencil

If your brows aren't as full as you'd like them to be, Morphe's Micro Brow Pencil can help with that. This double-ended mechanical pencil comes in numerous shades. You're sure to find the right one for you. 

$6
Ulta

e.l.f. Cosmetics Ultra Precise Brow Pencil

This highly rated precise brow pencil from e.l.f. Cosmetics comes with a micro-slim tip on one ended and a spoolie brush on the other. Use this to brush up your brows to create a naturally thicker look. 

$5
Ulta

REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect

We love products that can do it all. This Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect is a wax-gel hybrid that will sculpt, shape, and set your brows. You'll achieve the laminated brow look in no time. 

$24
Sephora

If you're looking for more ways to shake up your look this fall, check out Bold Makeup Trends You Shouldn't Be Scared to Try

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

4

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

5

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence