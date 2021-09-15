Get Fuller, Polished Looking Brows This Fall With the Brushed-Up Brow Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You may have seen the brushed-up eyebrow trend on some of your favorite beauty influencers. You may even be familiar with some of the trend's other names such as the feathered brow, the soap brow, or the laminated eyebrow look. It's basically a look that makes your eyebrows stand straight in a way that gives it a feathered end. It's very naturally-looking, you don't need a ton of products, it doesn't take up a lot of time, and it's really easy to do.
First, start off by brushing the brow hairs upwards in a way that lays them flat. If needed, you can use a pencil to fill in any spaces to make it look fuller. Lastly, you can use a pomade, gel or brow glue to keep the brows in place. Once you do that, you'll have clean, fuller looking brows. It's as easy as that.
Makeup artists will sometime use a bar of soap to help shape the brows and keep it in place. While that is a good option, there are products out there will help you achieve the look as well. Here are some of our faves.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax
No one knows brows like Anastasia Beverly Hills. Their Brow Freeze Styling Wax features a clear formula to help lift, tame, and sculpt the brows to achieve the feathered-look.
Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier's highly rated Boy Brow will give you the fluffed up, instantly groomed brow look you're looking to achieve. It's a brushable, creamy wax that's inspired by traditional poamde, and it's made with ingredients to help moisturize your brows.
NYX Professional Makeup Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pencil Pomade
You don't need a ton of products to get the look you're trying to achieve. This award-winning pomade pencil from NYX Professional Makeup can get the job done. It's dual-ended and features a retractable waxy pomade on one side and a micro paddle brush on the other.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills' Clear Brow Gel will keep your brushed brows looking clean and polished. It's a great gel with a strong hold that lasts all day long.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Shape & Stay Brow Pencil
If you don't want to spend on ton on trying a trend you may or may not like, e.l.f. Cosmetics Shape & Stay Brow Pencil may be for you. For under $5, you'll get a clear wax pencil that will help shape your brows and keep them in place.
Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Yeah Customizable Laminated Brow Set
This set was made for the brushed up brow trend. The Fluff Yeah Customizable Laminated Brow Set from Benefit Cosmetics includes two best-selling products: Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer and the 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel.
Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel
There's no need to spend up to $100 to get your eyebrows laminated. This lamination brow gel from makeup artist, Patrick Ta, will give you that same clean brushed up look for a fraction of the price.
NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue
The Brow Glue from NYX Professional Makeup will keep your brushed up brows in place for up to 16 hours. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is brush it on, style, and you're good to go.
Morphe Micro Brow Pencil
If your brows aren't as full as you'd like them to be, Morphe's Micro Brow Pencil can help with that. This double-ended mechanical pencil comes in numerous shades. You're sure to find the right one for you.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Ultra Precise Brow Pencil
This highly rated precise brow pencil from e.l.f. Cosmetics comes with a micro-slim tip on one ended and a spoolie brush on the other. Use this to brush up your brows to create a naturally thicker look.
REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect
We love products that can do it all. This Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect is a wax-gel hybrid that will sculpt, shape, and set your brows. You'll achieve the laminated brow look in no time.
