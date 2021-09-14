Addison Rae’s Met Gala Gown Bears Striking Resemblance to This Iconic Kourtney Kardashian Look

Addison Rae has credited Kourtney Kardashian with helping her navigate fame, but is the reality star to thank for inspiring the Netflix actress' look at the 2021 Met Gala?
At the event on Monday, Sept. 13, the TikTok dancer climbed the steps of the Met in a vintage gown from Tom Ford for Gucci. The silky red dress had a figure-hugging bodice and a flowing train, reminding fans of a look the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore to Kris Jenner's 2019 Christmas Eve party.
On social media, numerous people assumed that the 20-year-old actress had borrowed the dress from her 42-year-old friend ahead of the Gala. However, Kourtney's festive holiday gown was clearly not the same one Addison posed in, as the mother of three's ensemble was strapless.
Those people were not wrong to compare the two looks though, since they came from the same fall/winter 2003 collection.
As for Addison's decision to wear the stunning red dress, it seems she took inspiration from some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities. She shared photos of iconic celebrities Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, Marilyn Monroe, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss all wearing red dresses.
Once on the carpet, she told Vogue that she and stylist Law Roach were dead-set on having her wear this dress because Tom Ford is known to "empower women," according to People. "I wanted to pay homage to that."
And that blonde hairdo was intentional too. Her hairstylist Adir Abergel said that the natural brunette wanted to emulate the models from Tom Ford for Gucci's early 2000s campaigns. "When you look at all of the Gucci references during the Tom Ford era, everything had a certain sleekness that exuded freedom," Adir explained. "Tom knew how to bring strength and confidence with his clothes to make a woman feel sexy. That's exactly what I wanted to do with the hair."
And while Kourtney has yet to go blonde, Travis Barker's girlfriend has been sporting a short bob as of late. Perhaps the Poosh founder influenced Addison in more ways than one.