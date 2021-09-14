Addison Rae’s Met Gala Gown Bears Striking Resemblance to This Iconic Kourtney Kardashian Look

Watch : Addison Rae Talks Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in "He's All That"

Addison Rae has credited Kourtney Kardashian with helping her navigate fame, but is the reality star to thank for inspiring the Netflix actress' look at the 2021 Met Gala?

At the event on Monday, Sept. 13, the TikTok dancer climbed the steps of the Met in a vintage gown from Tom Ford for Gucci. The silky red dress had a figure-hugging bodice and a flowing train, reminding fans of a look the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore to Kris Jenner's 2019 Christmas Eve party.

On social media, numerous people assumed that the 20-year-old actress had borrowed the dress from her 42-year-old friend ahead of the Gala. However, Kourtney's festive holiday gown was clearly not the same one Addison posed in, as the mother of three's ensemble was strapless.

Those people were not wrong to compare the two looks though, since they came from the same fall/winter 2003 collection.