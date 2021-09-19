EmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

From Steve Carell to Sandra Oh: 25 Stars You’ll Be Shocked to Find Out Have Never Won an Emmy Award

Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio have all won an Oscar, but there's one thing you won't see in their trophy cabinets: an Emmy Award. See who else has yet to win TV's big prize.

Lauren Graham and Connie Britton might have played two of the most memorable moms on television, but neither has earned an Emmy Award.

And while you might think of Game of Thrones, This is Us and Friends as some of the biggest TV shows in recent memory, you'd be surprised to learn which of their leads haven't been honored with an Emmy Award, either. Take the HBO drama, for example: Peter Dinklage won an astounding four times for playing Tyrion Lannister, but Kit Harington went home empty handed not once but twice.

Ahead of the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, we took an in-depth look at which of the greatest screen titans (yes, including a few Oscar winners) haven't yet scored the most coveted prize in the television industry—in spite of their best attempts. 

You'll be especially embarrassed to learn how many times Steve Carell, Don Cheadle and Sandra Oh have been nominated without coming out victorious. Needless to say, we're rooting for it to happen one of these days!

Keep scrolling to see 25 of the most popular celebrities that are shockingly Emmy-less... for now.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco

Although her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons won four Emmys for playing Sheldon Cooper, Kaley was never even nominated for her role as Penny. This year, she received her first-ever nominations, for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant.

Sandra Oh

"Oh" Em Gee, Sandra has really never won an Emmy—despite being nominated 12 times. The icon behind Cristina Yang was nominated five times each for Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. We're gonna need her to win next year, or else.

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Don Cheadle

This isn't Marvel-ous... Don has been nominated 11 times and has never won. He had another shot this year in the category for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Courtney B. Vance was given the honor.

Isabella Vosmikova/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Hugh Laurie

Dr. House is not Emmys-worthy, apparently. The 62-year-old actor has received 10 nominations, with his most recent for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Veep in 2017.

HBO / Album
Lena Dunham

Eight Emmy nominations for Girls, and zero wins? That's gotta hurt.

Instagram
Mandy Moore

Her This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown scored a statue in 2017, but Mandy came up empty-handed in 2019, when she was nominated for playing Rebecca Pearson.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Milo Ventimiglia

Likewise, Milo was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for This is Us. What does a guy have to do?! 

Niko Tavernise/HBO
Hugh Grant

The Love Actually star could actually win his first Emmy this year. He was nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Undoing, two years after he was nominated for A Very English Scandal.

Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+
Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo, who will soon appear in the star-studded Don't Look Up, was only nominated for one Emmy. His 2014 documentary Virunga, about mountain gorillas, was a contender for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special but didn't win.

Netflix
Beyonce

Queen Bey received four Emmy noms for her Homecoming Variety Special in 2019, but the Coachella headliner left empty-handed. She also holds nominations for Lemonade, her On the Run Tour and her Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show, making her 8-0.

Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke

The 34-year-old Me Before You star was nominated in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 for playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, but luck was not on her side.

HBO
Kit Harington

Kit met his wife on Game of Thrones, but he didn't get the statue. He was nominated for playing Jon Snow twice.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO
Amy Adams

Amy starred in Sharp Objects but didn't get a shiny object to show for it. She received her only Emmy nominations in 2019, when her thriller was up for Outstanding Limited Series and she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Bennett Tracy/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock
Denzel Washington

Denzel has established himself as a legend on the big screen, but his apparent preference for making films over TV shows means he has two Academy Awards but no Emmys. Two decades ago, he got a nomination for Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks in 2001 and one for Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream in 1995.

The WB
Lauren Graham

Lauren got no love for Gilmore Girls. She has yet to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Cate Blanchett

The two-time Oscar winner tried her best at winning an Emmy last year, when she was up in two categories for Mrs. America. However, Cate lost for both Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

NBC
Steve Carell

Steve has 10 Emmy nominations but somehow struck out with his role as Michael Scott on The Office. More recently, he's been trying again, earning a nomination for playing disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show.

Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.
Octavia Spencer

Octavia rose above the competition when she earned an Oscar for The Help, but she hasn't scored an Emmy Award yet. She was nominated for the first time in 2020 for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Kristen Wiig

Making people laugh on Saturday Night Live has gotten her seven nominations, including one this year for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, though it ultimately went to Maya Rudolph. Kristen was additionally recognized for her work in The Spoils of Babylon and The Looney Tunes Show.

NBC
Connie Britton

TV's favorite mom has been shut out! Connie scored two nods for playing Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights, before being nominated for American Horror Story and Nashville. She has yet to win, though onscreen husband Kyle Chandler was victorious in 2011.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are the only core cast members of Friends that have won an Emmy. This funnyman earned one nomination as Chandler, two more for The West Wing and one more for The Ron Clark Story, before this year's Friends: The Reunion scored a nomination.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Courteney Cox

Justice for Monica! Shockingly, Courteney is the only core Friends cast member that had never even been nominated for a Primetime Emmy, before this year. She scored her first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination for her appearance in the Friends reunion, which earned a nod for Outstanding Variety Special. (Courteney got a Daytime Emmy nod for Outstanding Game Show for Celebrity Name Game four years ago.)

Courtesy of HBO Max
Matt LeBlanc

Matt has a whopping eight Emmy nominations, but zero wins. He was nominated three times for playing Joey on Friends and four times for his Episodes.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
David Schwimmer

Though he was nominated once for playing Ross on Friends, David didn't take the trophy. He was nominated again in 2016 for playing the one and only Robert Kardashian in the American Crime Story season about the O.J. Simpson case.

ABC
Angela Lansbury

The 95-year-old legend has lost 17 times at the Emmys and three times at the Oscars. She did, however, take home an Honorary Academy Award seven years ago.

Drew Peterson's Twisted Path to Prison Involved at Least One Murder

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

See Zoë Kravitz's Reaction to Claim She Was "Naked" at the Met Gala

