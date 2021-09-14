Jana Kramer Cozies Up to Jay Cutler in Their First Photo Together Amid Romance

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are taking Music City by storm.

As the One Tree Hill alum and former NFL star continue spending one-on-one time together, the two were photographed publicly for the first time in Nashville, Tenn. last Wednesday, Sept. 8. In the newly released snapshot, Jana and Jay are all smiles visiting restaurant and bar destination The Twelve Thirty Club.

Jana, who looked chic in white belted pants and a black crop top, wrapped her arm around Jay's waist.

The following day, Jana and Jay were spotted in South Carolina together at a comedy show.

It's still too soon to call their relationship exclusive, but a source previously told E! News they've grown close after their respective divorces from Mike Caussin and Kristin Cavallari.

Explained the insider, "They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time."