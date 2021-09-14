Here's the Real Reason Britney Spears Just Deactivated Her Instagram

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari CLAPS Back Regarding Prenup

Yep, Britney Spears just deactivated her Instagram account, and it already feels like the crowd is saying 'Gimme more.'

As the pop star grapples with her "abusive" conservatorship, fans have been relying on her steady stream of cryptic messages, dance videos and even topless photos to give insight into how she's doing. Of course, Instagram is also how she let the world know that's engaged to fitness expert Sam Asghari on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Now, fans' main lifeline is gone in the blink of an eye. She posts far less frequently on her Twitter and Facebook accounts (though they are still active, with most recent posts from July).

Her followers quickly began wondering if her Instagram deactivation was a "good or bad sign" for her wellbeing.

Well, a source tells E! News that "nothing should be read into" her choice to get off of Instagram.