Norm Macdonald Dead at 61: Jim Carrey and More Saturday Night Live Stars Honor Late Comedian

Watch : "SNL" Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

Norm MacDonald is being remembered for his talents on and off the stage.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, NBC News confirmed through his manager that the former Saturday Night Live star had passed away in the morning hours after battling cancer for nearly a decade. He was 61.

"He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him," longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement. "Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Many will remember Norm as the anchor for Saturday Night Live's popular segment "Weekend Update." He was a cast member of the NBC series from 1993 to 1998.

"Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation," the show said in a statement. "There are so many things that we'll miss about Norm—from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm."