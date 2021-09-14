See William Jackson Harper Take Over for Anna Kendrick in First Love Life Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Anna Kendrick isn't at the center of Love Life's second season, but she's still there, on the perimeter!

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, HBO Max released the first teaser for the new season of Love Life, a romantic comedy anthology series that follows one person's unique path to love. New cast member and lead William Jackson Harper is front and center, but Kendrick's Darby does have a sweet cameo. The just-released footage shows Darby dancing with her friends in a wedding dress. Before long, the hopeful romantic makes her way to the bar and asks for a shot of tequila.

"Congratulations," the bartender says to an uncertain Darby.

As she exits the scene, Marcus Watkins (Harper) steps into frame, implying that his romance journey is about to begin. After footage shows Marcus kissing several ladies, a voice-over states, "This is the story of Marcus Watkins."