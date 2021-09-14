2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
See William Jackson Harper Take Over for Anna Kendrick in First Love Life Season 2 Teaser

HBO Max's Love Life is returning this fall, and with a new lead too. Watch William Jackson Harper as he takes the reins from former lead Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick isn't at the center of Love Life's second season, but she's still there, on the perimeter!

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, HBO Max released the first teaser for the new season of Love Life, a romantic comedy anthology series that follows one person's unique path to love. New cast member and lead William Jackson Harper is front and center, but Kendrick's Darby does have a sweet cameo. The just-released footage shows Darby dancing with her friends in a wedding dress. Before long, the hopeful romantic makes her way to the bar and asks for a shot of tequila.

"Congratulations," the bartender says to an uncertain Darby.

As she exits the scene, Marcus Watkins (Harper) steps into frame, implying that his romance journey is about to begin. After footage shows Marcus kissing several ladies, a voice-over states, "This is the story of Marcus Watkins."

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Season two focuses on Marcus as he navigates the dating scene after getting out of a long-term relationship. "After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found," HBO Max's description further teased.

In addition to Harper, Love Life season two stars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell.

For a peek at what's to come for season two of Love Life, watch the new teaser above.

Also, for other premiere dates coming this fall, scroll through the images below!

