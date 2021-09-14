How Justin Bieber Honored Wife Hailey During Met Gala After-Party Performance

Watch : Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More

She's his one love, his one heart, his one life for sure.

The Biebers celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the 2021 Met Gala, keeping it sleek in Yves Saint Laurent for the bash on Monday, Sept. 13. After posing for photos on the red carpet, Justin Bieber made sure to shower Hailey Bieber with love to give her a special and romantic night once the cameras were gone.

Stylist Maeve Reilly, who has worked with Hailey, shared a video of Justin onstage "singing to his wife on their anniversary" later in the evening. During their glamorous date night, he serenaded her with "All That Matters," singing, "You make me complete / You're all that matters to me."

Justin gave a concert both at the Met Gala itself (which got Addison Rae up off her feet) and at the Balenciaga after-party, where he performed for most of the night, a source exclusively tells E! News.