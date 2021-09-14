Saturday Night Live Star Norm Macdonald Dead at 61 After Private Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The comedy world has lost a star.

According to Deadline, Norm Macdonald died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61. The Saturday Night Live alum's management firm Brillstein Entertainment confirmed news of his passing to the outlet, and his producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra revealed that Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nearly a decade.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra told Deadline. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was set to appear in the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.

Macdonald was born in Quebec City, Quebec in 1959. He appeared on Star Search in 1990 and went on to write for a number of comedy series, including The Dennis Miller Show and Roseanne.