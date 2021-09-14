2021 Met Gala

2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Introduces New Boyfriend to Her Kids Amid "Surprise" Romance

After Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, E! News received new details about the unexpected relationship.

Leah Messer is ready for a second chance at love!

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star got fans speculating that she could be dating someone new after she posted a PDA photo with a mystery man. Now, E! News can confirm the mother of three is off the market.

"Leah and Jaylan Mobley have been dating for a few months now," a source shared with E! News. "He recently met Leah's girls and they get along great. Leah is very happy and the relationship has been a great surprise." 

The MTV star's rep also confirmed the romance with E! News and added, "Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan, and they both are enjoying their time with each other. While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well."

During a recent photo shoot, fans got to see their chemistry firsthand when they posed for pictures in West Virginia.

"We happy—that's all," Leah shared on Instagram while holding hands with the 25-year-old United States Army officer and West Virginia University grad student.

Leeshia Lee

For those wondering what her co-stars and close friends think of the relationship, Instagram comments appear to be positive.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Siren enthusiastically wrote, "Yes ma'am Leah. Yes ma'am." Catelynn Lowell added, "Congratulations" and Kailyn Lowry simply left two fire emojis.

Fans first met Leah on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010 when she was expecting twin girls with her then-boyfriend Corey Simms. Alli and Gracie are now 11 years old and big sisters to 8-year-old Adalynn, who Leah welcomed with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Today, Leah is grateful to have met someone special who won her over after a date at a Wiz Khalifa concert.

"When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won't even lie, I was taken aback," the Hope, Grace and Faith author told Entertainment Tonight. "He's so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn't real!"

Leeshia Lee
New Couple Alert

It's the photo that started it all! On Sept. 10, 2021, Leah Messer sparked romance rumors after posting a PDA photo with a mystery man. 

Leah Messer
XOXO

E! News later confirmed the special man now in Leah's life is West Virginia University grad student Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer
Meet the Kids

Leah has introduced Jaylan to her three kids including Alli, Gracie and Adalynn.

Leah Messer
Children Approved

"At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he'll be such a positive influence in my daughters' lives," Leah told Entertainment Tonight. "They love him, and that's what I needed to know before introducing them all."

Leah Messer
Exclusive

Things became official when the pair enjoyed a summer trip to Costa Rica. During one dinner, Jaylan asked Leah to be his girlfriend.

Leah Messer
Bright Future

"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I've honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah told ET. "I just want to stay present, patient and see where this will go. Time flies when you're having the best time of your life." 

