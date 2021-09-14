Margaret Qualley & Andie MacDowell Have an Unexpected Mother-Daughter Relationship in Maid Trailer

What's more powerful than a mother's love? Nothing, that's what.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Netflix released the first trailer for its inspiring new drama, Maid, which puts Margaret Qualley in the spotlight. In the series, which premieres Oct. 1, Qualley plays single mom Alex, who attempts to rebuild her life by becoming a maid after escaping her abusive boyfriend Sean (Nick Robinson).
"I'm Alex," the mother of one notes in a support group. "I'm trying to piece together how I got here."
The resilient mother reveals that she doesn't have much of a support system. "My mom is undiagnosed bipolar, and she's MIA right now," she continues. "I got into college. I wanted to be a writer, but I got pregnant. Now I'm a single mom."
Refusing to succumb to this situation, Alex takes on the worst cleaning jobs. (Warning: If you don't like cockroaches, this trailer is not for you.)
"I don't think I can do this," she says after throwing up during one disgusting job.
"So quit," her boss advises.
"I can't quit," she responds. "I live for my daughter."
Despite her dedication, Alex struggles to escape the clutches of Sean. "I pay all the bills, let you hang out with my friends," he snaps in one tense scene. "I do everything for you."
Still, Alex has a vision for a better life with her daughter, noting, "Our space is a home because we love each other in it."
What makes the new trailer even more compelling? Qualley acts opposite her real-life mother, actress Andie MacDowell.
Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land's New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. The series also stars Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero and Toby Levins.
For a closer look at what's to come, watch the new trailer above.
Maid premieres Friday, Oct. 1 on Netflix.