2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Rihanna Dares to Bare in Ultra-Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna turned up the heat with her very sheer Met Gala after-party ensemble. See the sexy outfit the star wore to her own soiree below.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 14, 2021 5:47 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsRihannaLife/StyleMet GalaA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

Forget love. After the Met Gala, fans had Rihanna on the brain—and for good reason. 

The singer closed down the 2021 Met Gala red carpet as the final star to arrive, and consensus was that the star was well worth the wait. Alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she rocked a larger-than-life wrap coatdress and beanie hat by Balenciaga while dripping in more than 200 carats worth of Bulgari and Thelma West diamonds. As for the rapper, he showed up wrapped in a quilt by ERL with a tuxedo underneath. 

After the star-studded event came to a close, it was time for RiRi's very own after-party at Davide. But first, an outfit change. The pair was snapped in standout looks for the late-night festivities, Rihanna in an ultra-sexy sheer floor-length skirt paired with a simple black shirt, a significant sprinkling of jewels and a beaded headscarf. 

As for her other half, A$AP Rocky's furry crossbody bag was the focal point of the outfit. 

photos
Every Photo From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Cozy Date Night at 2021 Met Gala

The after-party fashion did not stop with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, though.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

17 Surprising Secrets About the Met Gala Revealed

2

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

For all the head-turning outfits the stars changed into, just keep scrolling!

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with new bangs, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a red-hot Dundas dress. While Machine Gun Kelly wasn't able to join the actress due to a Central Park concert, he met up with her for the after-party. Fox wore an asymmetrical, one-shoulder red mini dress while MGK sported a black jacket lined with roses over a sheer shirt and black pants.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

After wearing a custom Balenciaga look, complete with a matching mask and 75" ponytail, to the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian switched into a second form-fitting look for the after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner changed from a gorgeous nude Givenchy gown to a ravishing red mini dress with a long luxurious train by the same fashion house. She slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with strappy heels, a red purse and plenty of bling.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna always slays the Met Gala with her looks, and this year was no different. RiRi arrived at the gala in a Balenciaga Couture piece, which she accessorized with Maria Tash jewelry, and A$AP Rocky donned an ERL look. The couple continued to bring out the fierce fashion for her star-studded after-party at Davide.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber walked hand in hand with Jacob Elordi as they made their way to the post-gala gathering. Earlier in the evening, the model wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown. Afterwards, she slipped into a sheer dress with black floral detailing. Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor kept his attire cool and casual with a black shirt overlaying a white tee and blue jeans.

Backgrid
Lorde

Lorde switched out of her Bode ensemble and into a colorful gown for Rihanna's after-party.

Backgrid
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

My oh my! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hit the after-party in style. The couple both wore Michael Kors Collection on the red carpet. And while Shawn appeared to stick with his abs-baring leather jacket and black pants later in the night, Camila went with a whole new outfit, changing from her purple ensemble to a black blazer and striped shorts.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Ella Emhoff & Sam Hine

Ella Emhoff attended the Met Gala in a red diamond mesh body suit with matching pants and sneakers. Afterwards, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, changed into a red, flowy dress and stopped by a party with her boyfriend, magazine editor Sam Hine.

Backgrid
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz continued to fuel romance rumors at a Met Gala after-party. While they walked the red carpet at the ball separately, him in a tuxedo and her in a rhinestone-covered YSL ensemble, they were spotted together at an after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow wore a body suit by Iris van Herpen for the Met Gala and was later spotted in a fierce and fabulous gown at Cathédrale Restaurant.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt & Rita Ora

In a look that would surely make Miranda Priestly proud, Emily Blunt arrived at The Standard Hotel club the Boom Boom Room in the same custom Miu Miu ensemble she wore on the red carpet. As for Rita Ora, she appeared to swap her sparkly Prada stunner for a fabulous black suit shimmering crop top. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Mary J. Blige

Fans have real love for Mary J. Blige's fashion. The nine-time Grammy winner dazzled in a gold Dundas dress and then turned heads in this pretty pink ensemble with cut-outs on the side at Rihanna's after-party.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss & Wes Gordon

Karlie Kloss seemed to like her Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon so much that she decided to wear it for the after-party held at The Standard Hotel club the Boom Boom Room.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber

After sporting a suit by his own brand Drew House, Justin Bieber, who performed at the Met Gala, changed into a T-shirt and dark pants.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

Of course, Hailey Bieber was there, too. After stunning in Saint Laurent on the Met Gala red carpet, the model was ready to keep the good times rolling and slipped into a little black dress. She also carried a bottle of pal Kendall's 818 Tequila.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Lil Nas X

After changing into three outfits on the red carpet, with the final ensemble being a Versace body suit, Lil Nas X headed to Rihanna's after-party in a cool T-shirt.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Christian Siriano & Lili Reinhart

Earlier in the evening, Lili Reinhart wore a pink floral gown by Christian Siriano. For Rihanna's after-party, the Riverdale star opted for a black, asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Megan Thee Stallion

After dazzling in a pink Coach gown, Megan Thee Stallion rocked a neon yellow mini-dress at Rihanna's party.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Ciara

If you thought Ciara's Dundas dress was a winner, just wait until you see her after-party look. After giving a nod to husband Russell Wilson's jersey number with a dress that was in the Seattle Seahawks' shade of green, the singer switched into a black, long-sleeved number with a semi-sheer cut-out across the front for the after-party at The Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room club.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Charli D'Amelio

While Charli D'Amelio wasn't at the Met Gala, she did make an appearance at The Standard Hotel club the Boom Boom Room, wearing a colorful, asymmetrical, one-shoulder mini dress.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were one of the first couples to set foot on the red carpet that evening. After wearing a pink Valentino gown, she donned a strapless black dress at the party at The Standard Hotel club the Boom Boom Room.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever in both her Oscar de la Renta gown on the red carpet and in her black lace dress at The Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room club.

Backgrid
Jaime Xie

Jaime Xie also wasn't at the Met Gala but made a fashionable appearance at Rihanna's after-party.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Offset, Chance the Rapper and Quavo

Chance the Rapper, who wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble to the Met Gala, seemed to have a blast with Offset and Quavo at Rihanna's after-party.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

17 Surprising Secrets About the Met Gala Revealed

2

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

4

Proof Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Fashion's Next "It" Couple

5

See Addison Rae Go Wild During Justin Bieber's Surprise Met Gala Show