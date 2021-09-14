Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Best Fashion Moments

Loved Natalia Bryant's Met Gala dress? Well, wait until you see her second look.

After walking the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Conner Ives dress on Sept. 13, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant changed into a black ensemble. Natalia gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her outfit, and fans could see that the gorgeous garment featured a high neckline with semi-sheer fabric and dramatic detailing around the shoulders and sleeves. She also switched up her hairstyle from a beautiful half-up, half-down 'do to a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with sparkly earrings.

The young star gave a shout-out to her stylist Law Roach—who's also worked with Zendaya, Addison Rae and Chance the Rapper—as well as to her hairstylist Ro Morgan and makeup artist Jose Corella.

Just like with her first ensemble, Natalia received high praise from her family and friends. "Beautiful," Vanessa wrote in the comments section. "GORGEOUS!" Ciara also added three heart emojis.

To celebrate Natalia's Met Gala debut, Vanessa joined her daughter for an after-party held at a club in The Standard Hotel. She wore a gorgeous long-sleeved gown for the occasion.