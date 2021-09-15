Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

See Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Live Out Their High School Prom Dreams With a "Boughetto" Party

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 15, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesCouplesShowsTeyana TaylorNBCUWe Got Love Teyana and Iman
WEDNESDAYS 10PM
Watch: See Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's "Boughetto" Prom Night!

We Got Love at prom!

Teyana Taylor found her Prom King in husband Iman Shumpert and we cannot get over how their prom was royally perfect two decades after their high school days. The We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars partied like it was yesteryear in an early 2000s-themed prom hosted by Teyana herself in this preview from tonight's season one finale. 

With her parents watching, Teyana descended the grand staircase in the entryway of her one-of-a-kind Atlanta home, shining bright like the sun in a gorgeous yellow cutout gown with matching long gloves. 

"Teyana is all the way ready for the 1999-2000s," Iman said when he first spotted his wife in the sneak peek. Iman even opted to wear large glasses and a matching gold tux! He adorably gave Teyana a purple flower corsage to complete the prom ensemble. 

The couple sped off in an on-theme stretch limo, later arriving at the lavish prom with daughter Junie in tow. "I would have definitely been boughetto with a twist," Teyana joked, citing the bougie-meets-ghetto aesthetic for the party. "Ooh, it's the boughetto vibes I was waiting for." 

photos
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Red Carpet Style

Set up in "The Aunties' High School" gym, the prom has a makeshift DJ stage, fruit punch and a buffet dinner. "They got the DJ lit up on the stage," Teyana pointed out. "We got the punch." 

E!

She added on the dance floor, "It ain't spiked though." 

The prom was a huge success, as Teyana marveled at how accurate the party turned out. "They got the food, they got the tables with the cheap table cloths," she gushed. "I'm really, really impressed and I'm really happy. This is really a prom and I'm here for it." 

Watch the adorable prom party above ahead of tonight's season finale!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

2

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

Watch the season finale of We Got Love Teyana & Iman Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

2

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

4

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

5

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party