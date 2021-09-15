See Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Live Out Their High School Prom Dreams With a "Boughetto" Party

Watch : See Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's "Boughetto" Prom Night!

We Got Love at prom!

Teyana Taylor found her Prom King in husband Iman Shumpert and we cannot get over how their prom was royally perfect two decades after their high school days. The We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars partied like it was yesteryear in an early 2000s-themed prom hosted by Teyana herself in this preview from tonight's season one finale.

With her parents watching, Teyana descended the grand staircase in the entryway of her one-of-a-kind Atlanta home, shining bright like the sun in a gorgeous yellow cutout gown with matching long gloves.

"Teyana is all the way ready for the 1999-2000s," Iman said when he first spotted his wife in the sneak peek. Iman even opted to wear large glasses and a matching gold tux! He adorably gave Teyana a purple flower corsage to complete the prom ensemble.

The couple sped off in an on-theme stretch limo, later arriving at the lavish prom with daughter Junie in tow. "I would have definitely been boughetto with a twist," Teyana joked, citing the bougie-meets-ghetto aesthetic for the party. "Ooh, it's the boughetto vibes I was waiting for."