How Ordinary Joe Made Star James Wolk Reconsider His Own Life

Watch : "Ordinary Joe" & "La Brea" Brings the Drama This Fall on NBC

Sometimes, "What if?" is the most dangerous question you can ask.

For the most part, it's unanswerable. Unless you're conducting a scientific experiment, you can only find out what happens if you make one choice. You can't go back and see what would have become of your life if you chose the other college, or took the other job, or picked the other person. You can dwell on it if you want, but that probably won't get you anywhere.

NBC has turned "What if?" into the entire premise of a show (but not the Marvel show called What If…?, which does very different things with a similar concept) called Ordinary Joe. It explores the three lives one man, played by James Wolk, could have lived depending on the choice he made on the day of his college graduation.

He's got three different careers, three different love lives and three very different outlooks, and there's something somewhat timely about this show coming out at a time when a whole lot of people are reconsidering everything about their existence.