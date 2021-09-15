Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, Crepe Erase & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Urban Decay, Anatasia Beverly Hills, Crepe Erase, Beekman 1802, and Tarte. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is a cult classic product that keeps your makeup locked in, but if you want your makeup to last even longer then you need to start out the application process with the Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer. This lightweight primer gives your skin hydration and creates an even canvas to apply makeup.
A fan of the product raved, "I get so oily and shiny, but this primer keeps my foundation stay put. It's not sticky like most matte primers, more moisturizing and creamy. This is my new favorite primer and I've used pretty much every high end primer on the market. This is definitely worth it." Another gushed, "Nothing works like this primer. I ALWAYS come back to it."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
You'll get a lot of compliments and questions about your skincare routine when you start using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. It's breathable, weightless, and moisturizing to instantly mask imperfections and uneven texture. Your natural radiance will come through when you sue this color match formula. The formula has soothing seaweed extract to calm and condition the skin, plus it's hydrating enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
One shopper praised the product as their "holy grail," revealing, "I have tried a lot of foundations. Everything from Tarte, Smashbox, Lancôme, you name it. This one is the only one I will buy from now on. I have acne prone, combination skin and it sits so light while still being full coverage. It's very dewy, and has a nice glow to it. And when you use it with the new Anastasia concealer? Amazing. I'm never buying anything else."
Another raved, "FINALLY found the one," explaining, "I have been searching and searching for a foundation that doesn't cake up on me, separate, oxidize or just completely dissolve and get all over the inside of my masks. I love everything Anastasia BH to begin with, and a couple coworkers talked me into this foundation... It doesn't oxidize either! But onto the actual makeup...it's so luxurious feeling. It's a medium coverage I'd say but that's fine by me because it really makes your face look flawless and pores blurred so you don't need alot of it. It's very natural and a little dewy, but it just makes my skin look hydrated and luxurious. Huge bonus I don't need to use a powder anymore! I could not find a good powder and now I don't need to keep buying and trying."
Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment
This treatment specifically targets the delicate skin on the neck. This lightweight, non-greasy serum makes the skin on the neck appear firmer, lifted, and hydrated in addition to decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
One shopper said, "I cringed at the price on this one, but in the month and a half I've been using it, my neck and chest are visibly tightened. The product also seems to last pretty long, I've been using twice daily and still haven't run out." If the price is too high for your taste, then nab one today while it's 50% off. Another fan of the product said, "Saw improvement within days. The applicator is great. I use this morning and night and am very happy with this new find."
Tarte Sugar Rush- Lash Smoothie Volumizing Hemp Mascara
Boost and reboot your eyelashes with this volumizing, curling, and conditioning mascara. The wand has two different types of bristles to create an effortless application and maximize your results. The short bristles separate and curl your lashes and the long bristles volumize and curl.
A fan of the mascara shared, "Love this product! I have received so many compliments on how my eye lashes look. Easily washes away at the end of the day." Another said, "This is my new favorite mascara. I've looked for a mascara for years to make my lashes look less straight and thin. My lashes look long and intense. I'm very happy with my purchase."
Beekman 1802 Dewy Eyed Illuminating & Depuffing Eye Serum
Say goodbye to fatigue and wake up your eyes with this highly concentrated eye serum. The formula includes a blend of actives and goat milk, which quickly absorbs into skin for hydrating revitalization. The serum feels instantly cool when you apply it to the eye area as it de-puffs the skin and fights dark circles.
Many shoppers have raved about the success of this product for sensitive skin. One review said, "I've been using eye serum the last few weeks and I think I've found my new holy grail! Perfect for sensitive under eyes!!" Another person said, "So I've dealt with milia since I was a child. I've even done procedures to try and remove them NOTHING. Tried all expensive eye creams and gave up. Well got this as a sample and my milia is almost gone. They aren't as bumping. Hydrates my eyes and leaves them glowing too."
Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
Get the same staying power of the iconic Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray with a glowy, dewy finish instead. The Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray locks in your makeup all day (and night), creating a natural glow that lasts all day. The formulae uses patented temperature control technology to keep your makeup from melting and your skin will feel hydrated and recharged.
One shopper raved, "I love how my makeup finished look. It gives a dewy look, but not too much. This is all I need for makeup setting spray!" Another review said, "I love it it kept my makeup looking fresh in Vegas 109° weather." Wow. Now that is impressive.
Crepe Erase Advanced Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment, Fragrance Free
The Crepe Erase Advanced Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment uses a gentle emulsion to remove dull surface layers to reveal smoother, softer, more radiant-looking skin. A lot of shoppers use this in conjunction with other products from the brand, with one customer sharing, "I love this as an accompaniment to the crepe erase cream. Really helps the cream to penetrate the skin."
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer
If you love that dewy look, start your makeup application with the Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer. It creates a glowing canvas for your makeup and creates a 12-hour staying power.
"I love this stuff. Makes my makeup last so long. Hides pores, hydrates skin and makes my makeup look so much better. Will purchase in the future," a shopper shared. Another person said, "I was so excited to try this out as I am always on the lookout for a primer for dry and dull skin. I loved the UD setting spray, so I was really intrigued by this. I used it after my normal skin care routine and it applied very smoothly. I applied my normal foundation on top using a beauty sponge and found no issues. I checked on my makeup throughout the day and it continued to look great without any separation or creasing."
