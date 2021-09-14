Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings

Instagram

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the source shared. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it."

It seems like the perfect moment to curl up with a bowl of ice cream, the ultimate comfort food and pregnancy craving!

Plus, Kylie definitely has something to celebrate by expanding her family of four. "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again," a source previously told E! News on Sept. 8. "Kylie is so happy to have Travis [Scott] by her side during everything."