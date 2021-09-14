You Won’t Believe How Many Hours It Took to Create Gabrielle Union’s 2021 Met Gala Dress

Watch : Gabrielle Union's 2021 Met Gala Dress Took 1400 Hours to Make

Gabrielle Union turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala—and it only came at the small expense of a jaw-dropping 1,400 hours to achieve her optical perfection.



In an interview with 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! on Monday, Sept. 13, the actress exclusively dished on the work behind her incredibly stunning look, which was constructed by designer Iris van Herpen.



"We've been working on this since April," Gabrielle tells E! News. And while adding that the manpower took "1400 manhours" to assemble, the star also explained what the dress meant to her, and this year's Met Gala theme centered around the history of American fashion.



"It's all about change," she shared. "What's needed in America, what's needed in fashion, and with each step, this dress changes and you see different colors. You see different textures and that's what it should be all about."



The dress designer's team also broke the painstakingly beautiful details down behind the ensemble's construction in an Instagram post showcasing the actress in motion on Sept. 13.