Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Stars Missed the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Best Fashion Moments

Everywhere fans looked, there was a star to be seen on the 2021 Met Gala red beige carpet—but not these stars.

After an unexpected two-year wait spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Met Gala returned to New York City on Monday, Sept. 13. In adherence with the night's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," celebrity guests were sprinkled up and down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute steps sporting vibrant shades of red and other nods to the motif as they made their way into the big event. Kim Kardashian was faceless. Frank Ocean was carrying around a robot alien baby. There was plenty to take in.

Still, in the sea of sartorial eye candy sported by Normani, Regina King, Gabrielle Union and many, many more, some stars were nowhere to be found. We're talking Met Gala staples like Zendaya, Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner. Or resident dreamboat, Don't Worry Darling's Harry Styles. We were indeed a bit worried.