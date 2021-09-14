2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Addison Rae Loses Her Cool as Justin Bieber Delivers Surprise Performance at 2021 Met Gala

Justin Bieber performed an unannounced concert during the 2021 Met Gala, and Addison Rae didn't hold back as she loudly sang along to his hits.

Justin Bieber busted out the classics for the 2021 Met Gala, and a certain Gen Z star in particular was loving every second of it.

Addison Rae was among the A-list attendees at the high-profile New York City bash on Monday, Sept. 13, and she was clearly thrilled that Justin performed a surprise concert during the Metropolitan Museum of Art event.

At one point, as Justin performed one of his breakthrough hits, "Baby," social media star Jackie Aina shared footage to her Instagram Story of Addison, 20, having a blast while dancing enthusiastically and singing along to every word.

The other guests in the background appeared to be much more subdued about the performance, but that certainly didn't deter the He's All That actress, as she even made a heart gesture with her hands while loudly belting out the lyrics. Meanwhile, Jackie could be overheard laughing as she filmed the elated Belieber.

Met Gala 2021: Photos of the Kardashian-Jenners

This was Addison's very first Met Gala, and she certainly didn't hold back in preparing her look. When she walked the red carpet on her way inside, the TikTok personality was rocking a platinum bob with a corset-inspired red dress.

Plenty of other Gen Z members made their Met Gala presences known as well. Among the on-the-rise stars who landed the coveted invite were vlogger Emma Chamberlain, TikTok's Dixie D'Amelio, singer Madison Beer and model Kaia Gerber

To see how other stars enjoyed their time at the Met Gala, check out our collection of photos taken during this year's festivities within the museum. 

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from tonight's big fashion bash! And don't miss our Met Gala recap tomorrow, Sept. 14 on Daily Pop at 11 a.m., only on E!.

