See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Masked Kiss After He Joined Her at the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez had her own moment on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but she still got to cuddle with Ben Affleck soon enough.

After Jennifer walked the carpet alone while wearing a plunging custom Ralph Lauren gown on Monday, Sept. 13, she was joined inside by her boyfriend. The pair posed for sweet pics at the event, including one showing the couple kissing while wearing their masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

J.Lo is clearly no stranger to making a fashion statement at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's yearly Costume Institute Gala, with this year marking her 12th time at the star-studded event. At her first Met Gala in 1999, she attended with then-boyfriend Diddy, while she arrived with Alex Rodriguez for 2019's Camp.

Fans likely feel as though Ben and Jen are already a regular part of their lives again. After all, they were first spotted together in April of this year after their headline-grabbing romance initially ended nearly two decades ago, and their every move of late seems to garner additional attention.