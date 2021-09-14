How to Wear the Met Gala 2021 Trends IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us, you probably have a fashion hangover this morning. Between New York Fashion Week, the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala last night, we simply cannot look at our wardrobe the same way. For the first time in maybe a year, we feel more inspired than ever to ditch our emotional support sweatpants.
To no one's surprise, this year's Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to jaw-dropping looks. The theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so lots of red, white and blue was to be expected. But not all designers and stars took the assignment literally. But hey, that's what the Met Gala is all about!
Since we are feeling inspired to start dressing up again, we rounded up six fashion trends that dominated the Met steps that you can wear in real life. Below, our guide to Met Gala-worthy looks for grocery store trips, the office, date night and other everyday occasions!
Statement Reds
Megan Fox, Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski's looks were red hot! Insert a dozen fire emojis here because that's all we have to say.
Sundress Noelly Dress
Dress this sparkling frock up with some strappy heels or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers.
SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Blouse
Show off some shoulder with this bold red blouse! Perfect for date night or a GNO.
Get the Party Going Red Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress
This dress is sure to get you tons of fire and heart eye emojis on your Instagram.
Old Hollywood Glamour
Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Yara Shahidi took us back in time with their old Hollywood glamour ensembles. They didn't just show up to the Met; they served, delivered and inspired!
Unique Vintage 1920s Black Beaded Fringe Sleeve Nadine Flapper Dress
Flapper dress but make it modern! This stunning piece is perfect for a Great Gatsby-themed party, Halloween or a fancy occasion.
ZCSIA Women's Long Sleeve Wrap V-Neck Cross Front Knitted Pullover
The neckline on Billie Eilish's dress was *chef's kiss*! This sweater offers a similar look for the colder months.
Classic Custom Sheer Rushed Tulle Lycra Gloves by KerryParkerStore
We saw tons of stars rep gloves last night and it's a trend we are willing to take a chance on. Yara Shahidi proved you can rock them in modern times and not look like a grandma. We love this sheer style!
Feeling Blue
Tracee Ellis Ross, Amanda Gorman and Lupita Nyong'o stunned in vibrant blue gowns, and we are obsessed with each of their looks!
Grace Karin Women Off Shoulder Batwing Cape Slim Midi Dress
Did we just find the perfect dress for your next special event for only $26? Yes, yes we did. Plus, it comes in over a dozen hues.
Satin High Waisted Wide Leg Pants
These pants are everything! If you need a pop of color in your wardrobe, look no further.
A-Line Denim Mini Dress
We love a good denim dress, especially for fall. Although we can't get Lupita Nyong'o's exact denim masterpiece, you can get this one at Abercrombie & Fitch for only $69!
Politically Chic
We knew we could count on our queen, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to deliver a political fashion statement last night. And she delivered with her "Tax the Rich" gown. Oh, and we can't forget Cara Delevingne and Carolyn B. Maloney's empowering fits!
Feminist T-Shirt
Show off your support for women everywhere with this t-shirt from Meena Harris' brand Phenomenal. They also sell tons of other cute styles that will help you take a stand in a fashionable way!
My Favorite Season is the Fall of the Patriarchy T- Shirt by ArdensApparel
Our favorite season is also "Fall of the Patriarchy!" This tee does the talking for you in a festive way.
Nothing to Sheer Here
Stars like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Zoe Kravitz left little to imagine with their sheer looks last night. If we had their bodies, we would do the same! Contrary to popular belief, you can rock the sheer trend on a daily basis without your grandma disowning you.
Summer Starry Tulle Dress by NeedlemeetsThreads
Okay, this sheer overlay dress has us starry-eyed! It can be styled so many ways, and you'll look like such a trendsetter every time.
Sheer Fishnet Metallic Top
Add a little sparkle and spice to any outfit with this sheer fishnet metallic top!
Going for the Gold
Emma Chamberlain, Lil Nas X and Iman were literal shining stars during last night's festivities. Their jaw-dropping fits made us wonder why we don't wear gold more often. So, here we are trying to ignite a golden fashion revolution.
River Island Hybrid Satin Sleeve Knit Top in Gold
We love this luxe knit top! The sleeves are giving us life. Like how cute would this be for a holiday party?
Sequin Ombré Duster
You're sure to turn a few heads with this metallic sequin duster!
