Maisie Williams Enters the Matrix With Met Gala Outfit Designed by Her Boyfriend

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

A Game of Thrones star is channeling Neo for her Met Gala debut.

Maisie Williams hit the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13 in a dark look designed by her boyfriend, Reuben Selby. Her outfit featured a body suit, bustle on one shoulder, a long train, stockings and stirrups, with the actress referring to it as inspired by The Matrix film franchise that has a new installment out later this year.

"It was designed by Reuben Selby, who is my boyfriend, and it's inspired by The Matrix," she told E! News' Naz Perez. "I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I've grown up on these American icons—women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight."

As for her elaborate headpiece, Maisie, 24, admitted it took some planning in the days leading up to the event, but she said the process of actually "putting it all onto my head was only about two hours." As she explained, "I don't really like to take too long, and they nailed it in a very short amount of time."