This $39 Carry-All Bag Has 13,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

A lot of us are heading back to our "normal" routines for the first time in a long time. That means we can't just wake up and immediately start working or virtually attend class. Instead, have to get ready, pack a bag with our essentials, and commute. After so much time working from home, the concept of preparing clothes and a bag to go in is just so unfamiliar. How are we going to function without all of our home essentials at our fingertips? That's why it's essential to get a reliable carry-all bag.
You need a bag that's large enough to fit your laptop/tablet, phone, wallet, makeup, charger, and other essentials. Sure there are a lot of laptop bags and briefcases out there, but wouldn't you rather go for something a little more stylish? You do not have to sacrifice fashion for function, not anymore... anyway. This $39 carry-all bag has 13,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in 39 different colors and, yes, it can actually fit your laptop. It has separated compartments and pockets on the inside to help you organize all of your essentials.
Whether you're a working professional, a student, or just someone who likes to carry some must-have (and just-in-case) items at all times, this is the bag for you. It's fashionable, functional, and affordable. What more can you want?
Realer Hobo Bag
You will be chic and stylish with this carry-all bag and perfectly organized for whatever the day may throw your way. It has several zipper pockets, a phone pocket, and a slot for documents in addition to the main compartment. You might just end up getting this bag in multiple colors... and we wouldn't blame you.
Realer Hobo Bag
We just had to show you how this bag stacks up next to a laptop. There is plenty of room for a MacbookPro and your other daily must-have items.
If you still need a little more convincing before you click "add to cart," read some of the reviews from Amazon shoppers who can't help gushing over this bag.
One happy customer review said, "Best bag I have ever owned!"
Another shopper shared, "After months of researching I've finally found the perfect bag. The material is soft and the style is cute. As a mom I needed a bag that's big enough to carry everything I needed for me and all the baby stuff. This stylish bag will replace my old diaper bag. It has many packets inside so it will keep me organized. This is my to go bag for everyday use. Love it. I would definitely recommend it."
"The quality of this bag is really great . i love the color and very stylish and the size is just great! it has so many pockets that you can put a lot of stuff .Has pockets on both ends and on the sides. As a mom i always have a lot of in my bags kids stuff like extra clothes and diapers and other baby stuff this bag gives me all the space i needed," a satisfied customer wrote.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "High quality, durable AND stylish! Can't go wrong!!"
One shopper got into the details, sharing, "This is my go to purse these days. I have had it for several months. It's very good quality, it has held up well to the repeat abuse of constant use. It fits a lot. I can carry and iPad, wallet, sunglasses case, notebook and more in it easily. The front pocket fits my iPhone and keys perfectly."
Another shopper admitted, "I'm obsessed with this bag," elaborating "I love the compartments, they are easy to access and there are plenty of them so i can put my phone and keys in separate pockets. The material really is nice and high quality. I've been using it for over a week now and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. The 2 handles are so nice so i can carry as a cross body while shopping but a shoulder bag when running from the car to the house."
