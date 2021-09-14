See the 2021 Met Gala's Best Candid Moments: Celeb Reunions, Photobombs and More

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!

Oh, what a night!

The 2021 Met Gala was jam-packed with celebs in jaw-dropping designs. And while the stylish looks turned heads on the red carpet, it was the candid moments that really had cameras flashing. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's sweet PDA to Jimmy Fallon's hilarious exchange with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi—E! News has the photos that are guaranteed to make you smile.

Fashion's biggest night also served as a reunion for many celebs, including Kris Jenner and Ciara, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, as well as Margaret Qualley and Lily-Rose Depp. BFFs Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid even walked the red carpet together, sharing an adorable moment while posing for photographers on the iconic Met steps.

"I'm excited we're next to each other in the lineup," Gigi gushed to Vogue about walking in with Kendall, "and can go see the exhibit together."

A smiling Kendall also added, "They did this on purpose."