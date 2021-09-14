2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Megan Fox Changes Into Sultry Mini Dress for Met Gala After Party with Machine Gun Kelly

Just one day after Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox rocked the MTV VMAs, the steamy couple cozied up together at a 2021 Met Gala after-party. See their sultry pics.

These twin flames are looking hotter than ever.

Following the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, Megan Fox traded her fiery, red lace up gown for an equally sultry one-shoulder Dundas x Revolve mini dress and strappy stilettos. And though boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly couldn't make it to the star-studded fashion event—he had a show in Central Park with Travis Barker—he joined at Manhattan's Cathédrale restaurant for an after party.

There, MGK perfectly matched Fox, opting for a sheer black shirt, alligator skin moto jacket with rose embellishments, leather pants and combat boots. And, as the duo headed into the bash—which featured guests like Justin BieberHailey BieberKendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian—they kept close, holding hands and making up for those few hours of lost time.

"My first Met Gala," Fox, who celebrated MGK at the MTV VMAs the night before, shared on Instagram. "Buddha just got off stage in Central Park. Crazy couple of days. So grateful for this life." 

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

And no doubt grateful for her partner in crime, who she recently hailed her "future baby daddy."

Keep scrolling to see their epic after party looks. 

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

After wearing a custom Balenciaga look, complete with a matching mask and 75" ponytail, to the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian switched into a second form-fitting look for the after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner changed from a gorgeous nude Givenchy gown to a ravishing red mini dress with a long luxurious train by the same fashion house. She slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with strappy heels, a red purse and plenty of bling.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna always slays the Met Gala with her looks, and this year was no different. RiRi arrived at the gala in a Balenciaga Couture piece, which she accessorized with Maria Tash jewelry, and A$AP Rocky donned an ERL look. The couple continued to bring out the fierce fashion for her star-studded after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber walked hand in hand with Jacob Elordi as they made their way to the post-gala gathering. Earlier in the evening, the model wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown. Afterwards, she slipped into a sheer dress with black floral detailing. Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor kept his attire cool and casual with a black shirt overlaying a white tee and blue jeans.

Backgrid
Lorde

Lorde switched out of her Bode ensemble and into a colorful gown for Rihanna's after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with new bangs, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a red-hot Dundas dress. While Machine Gun Kelly wasn't able to join the actress due to a Central Park concert, he met up with her for the after-party. Fox wore an asymmetrical, one-shoulder red mini dress while MGK sported a black jacket lined with roses over a sheer shirt and black pants.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz continued to fuel romance rumors at a Met Gala after-party. While they arrived at the ball separately, him in a tuxedo and her in a rhinestone-covered YSL ensemble, they walked side by side to the after-party in what appeared to be the same stylish apparel.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from tonight's big fashion bash! And don't miss our Met Gala recap tomorrow, Sept. 14 on Daily Pop at 11 a.m., only on E!.

