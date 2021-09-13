Nicki Minaj Reveals She Won't Attend the 2021 Met Gala Because of Vaccination Requirement

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking

Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

Amid curiosity surrounding whether the 38-year-old rapper would attend the highly anticipated fashion event on Monday, Sept. 13, one fan shared pics to Twitter of a previous Met Gala that Nicki had attended. Nicki has understandably been busy over the course of the past year, as she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son on Sept. 30, 2020.

This led the star to reply, "I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself."

After another fan posted that he didn't watch Nicki to "risk catching" COVID-19 at the Met Gala, the performer responded, "Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?"