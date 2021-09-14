You'll Want to See Megan Fox's Tiny Met Gala Bangs Firsthand

Megan Fox understood the assignment.
The Jennifer's Body actress stunned in a vibrant, red Dundas gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The Met Gala is the place to take fashion risks, and the cutout gown, for the most part, was well received online. For example, one fan simply wrote, "megan fox omg." Another penned, "Burning in Red."
However, it wasn't the dress that captured the Internet's attention, as Machine Gun Kelly's muse also debuted tiny bangs for Fashion's biggest night. And, well, the opinions on the hairstyle were mixed.
"I would be remiss if i did not raise Megan Fox's bang attachment," one commentator online noted. "idk who the hair stylist was, but that was a grave error."
Yet, another Twitter user theorized that the bangs would inspire many late night haircuts, writing, "megan fox's bangs will prove ruinous for many of us." Put down the scissors, folks!
Fox certainly was a fan of her ensemble, as she told Vogue's Met Gala correspondent and actress Keke Palmer that she's "not afraid to be sexy."
"A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty… there's nothing more dangerous than that," she added. "There's nothing more powerful than that."
Nonetheless, we certainly didn't expect this transformation—no pun intended—as the Transformers actress went bangless for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards the night before.
For the MTV event, Fox turned heads in a sheer, custom see-through Mugler dress. On their outfits for the big award show, MGK noted during the pre-show, "It's 50-50, like this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night and she's beautiful."
Speaking of Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-rocker's VMAs look was similar to Fox's Met Gala gown, as he wore a red and sparkly suit reminiscent of the ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz. So, perhaps it's safe to say that the couple who dresses the same stays together? We hope so.
