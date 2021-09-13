Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Crack open one of Herb Ertlinger's fruit wines, as Dan Levy has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.

While this year's theme for Fashion's biggest night is "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," the Schitt's Creek co-creator seems to have a message for the world on his red carpet ensemble. We're, of course, referring to Levy's show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe.

The highly photographed custom number features a map print covering the over-the-top sleeves and slacks. There's also a notable etching of two men locking lips, seemingly emphasizing that love is love. Phillip Picardi, the former Chief Content Editor for Teen Vogue, has since confirmed on Live From E!: The 2021 Met Gala that the ensemble pays tribute to the late David Wojnarowicz, an American artist who died from AIDS in 1992.

"He wanted to make a really declarative and proud statement about queer love," Picardi further explains, "which I'm absolutely in love with."