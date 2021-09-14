Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Princess Duties Behind as She Rocks Edgy 2021 Met Gala Look

Kristen Stewart's outfit for the 2021 Met Gala is truly sugar, spice and everything nice.
The Spencer actress walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck.
She complimented the look by pulling her strawberry blonde hair up into a high ponytail and curling her bangs forward. Hairdresser Adir Abergel wrote on Instagram that he took inspiration from the '50s pinup girls, writing, "I loved creating this moment for this year theme at the Met Gala called AMERICANA; A LEXICON Of FASHION. Kristen is my muse forever!"
For makeup, the star wore a dramatic smoky eye with dreamy lashes and a nude lipstick.
As expected, Kristen's pink and white ensemble comes from Chanel's spring 2021 haute couture collection. The Twilight star frequently wears clothing from the Paris atelier, though she's also a fan of Nicolas Ghesquière's Balenciaga.
While at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, Kristen debuted her fiery new hair color. Her typically dirty blonde locks were dyed with a strawberry tint, making her nearly unrecognizable.
Her prim and proper appearances in Chanel continue to drum up excitement for the upcoming film Spencer, in which Kristen portrays the late Princess Diana. In the trailer for the drama, the American actress speaks with the same accent of Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, who died in a car accident in 1997.
No members of the royal family have spoken out about the spate of films inspired by Prince Charles' ex-wife, but Kristen recently told the Los Angeles Times that she had some "spooky, spiritual feelings" that made her think Diana would approve of her work.
"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off," she explained. "It's scary to tell a story about someone who's not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing."
Kristen added, "There were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind. And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time. Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day."
Princess Diana attended the Met Gala for the first and only time in 1996. She wore a pearl choker and navy blue slip dress by John Galliano, who was her date to the event.