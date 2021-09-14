Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Princess Duties Behind as She Rocks Edgy 2021 Met Gala Look

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Kristen Stewart's outfit for the 2021 Met Gala is truly sugar, spice and everything nice.

The Spencer actress walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck.

She complimented the look by pulling her strawberry blonde hair up into a high ponytail and curling her bangs forward. Hairdresser Adir Abergel wrote on Instagram that he took inspiration from the '50s pinup girls, writing, "I loved creating this moment for this year theme at the Met Gala called AMERICANA; A LEXICON Of FASHION. Kristen is my muse forever!"

For makeup, the star wore a dramatic smoky eye with dreamy lashes and a nude lipstick.

As expected, Kristen's pink and white ensemble comes from Chanel's spring 2021 haute couture collection. The Twilight star frequently wears clothing from the Paris atelier, though she's also a fan of Nicolas Ghesquière's Balenciaga.