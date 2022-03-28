Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's Oscars Monologue Is Roasting at Its Finest

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall kick off the 2022 Academy Awards with an opening monologue that kindly took aim at J.K. Simmons, Jared Leto and Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch: Why Regina Hall Won't Be Roasting Anyone at Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are starting the 2022 Oscars off with a bang, just as they promised. 

The ladies acknowledged the historic nature of their roles, with Regina declaring that she and Wanda are "representing Black women who are standing proud." And Amy, well, she's there to represent "unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud."

Speaking of getting a little too loud, the crowd let out a roar of laughter when the camera panned to J.K. Simmons as Amy said, "It's been really hard on people—look at Timothée Chalamet."

J.K. was comforted by Regina's declaration that she'd "still smash." Good to know!

And J.K. wasn't the only acclaimed actor to be the butt of their jokes. They gave Jared Leto and the House of Gucci cast some grief for their take on the Gucci family in The House of Random Accents.

 

Flashback: Relive the 1992 Oscars

The ladies went on to give it to Samuel L. Jackson for the "holes" in his resume, with Wanda noting that he has yet to give rom-com lovers a soapy flick. She questioned, "Where's Sam Jackson and Jennifer Lewis in hen this mofo met that mofo or the sequel, 'Bitch I said, I loved you'?"

Honestly, points were made. 

Schumer previously told E! News' Daily Pop that she wasn't planning on holding back during the show. "I'm going to burn some bridges," the comedian joked. "I don't know if I'll ever do this again and I want to go out swinging."

She added, "I want it to be a big celebration—but I'm also a mean-spirited person, so."

Suffice to say, she and co-hosts Sykes and Hall pulled it off!

Schumer, Sykes and Hall are the first hosts to grace the Dolby Theater stage in three years. Following Jimmy Kimmel's two-year run as emcee, the Academy opted to go host-less. 

But as Regina told E! News' Laverne Cox, the ladies are ready to have fun and partake in some light roasting. "It's been three years with no host, we don't want anybody to go home or have to flinch in their chair," Regina said of their jokes. "We want everyone to laugh."

Follow along here to see if your favorite stars are taking home the prized Oscar statue!

