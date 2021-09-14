Ciara Dresses Up As Glamorous Version of Husband Russell Wilson at 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Ciara decided the best way to score a touchdown at the America-themed Met Gala was to dress up as her husband.

For her, that idea actually is on-theme, since she's married to football star Russell Wilson, who has become a face of the American sport as the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback.

Ciara channeled her man at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, dressing in a lime green sparking dress modeled after his jersey, even bearing his No. 3. Her blingy accessories really sold it: She carried a bedazzled football clutch and wore Russell's authentic Super Bowl ring.

"I'm a proud American," Ciara shared with Vogue, while showing off her backless gown by Peter Dundas.

The "Level Up" singer said she has so much fun experimenting with her fashion, even though she feels she's had some misses in the past. She admitted that she looks back at her old looks and thinks, "What was I thinking?" But it's all in the name of self-expression.