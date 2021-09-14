Diane Kruger Debuts Must-See Engagement Ring From Norman Reedus at 2021 Met Gala

Watch : VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More

The biggest fashion statements sometimes come in the smallest (sparkliest, most beautiful) packages.

During the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, Diane Kruger turned heads for her fabulous red carpet outfit from Prabal Gurung. While many fashion lovers were fixed on the actress' light-green neon dress or pink Jimmy Choo heels, others went straight to the shimmering, sparkling bauble on her hand.

This wasn't just some jewelry worn strictly for the star-studded event: It was the engagement ring she received from Norman Reedus after a proposal earlier this summer. Based on photos, the bling on that special finger is a large square-cut diamond. She appeared to pair it with another sparkling wraparound ring.

According to an insider, Diane and Norman previously got engaged "very privately" in Atlanta. They are now spending most of their time on the East Coast as they remain "very excited to solidify their relationship."