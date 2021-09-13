Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the Red Carpet During Date Night at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Let the (fashion) madness begin!

The biggest stars in Hollywood, music, sports and more made fans ooh and aah over their most daring and dazzling styles at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. If anything, celebrities and public figures alike shut down the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Making the list of swoon-worthy fashion at the fanciful affair? Power couple Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, who made their Met Ball debut.

With this year's theme being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the pair's eye-catching looks were most certainly a slam dunk. To mark the special occasion, which was put on hold last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Steph and Ayesha served up high fashion in shimmery outfits.

The Ayesha's Home Kitchen star turned heads wearing a diamond-embellished Atelier Versace dress that glimmered brightly on the red carpet. And no detail went unnoticed as she accessorized with glitzy jewelry pieces and silver pumps.