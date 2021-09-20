2021 EMMY AWARDS

Cedric the Entertainer Just Reminded Us of That Fly on Mike Pence's Head in Buzzy 2021 Emmys Sketch

While hosting the 2021 Emmys, Cedric the Entertainer reminded viewers of the 2020 Vice President debate where Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and a fly took center stage.

Hollywood is buzzing about Cedric the Entertainer's latest jokes.

During the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, the comedian kept the show moving and the humor flowing as he hosted the three-hour telecast. One sketch, however, got the audience talking for a variety of reasons. 

Nearly halfway through the show, Cedric performed a skit with a fly that instantly reminded viewers of the 2020 Vice President debate with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.  "All right buddy," Cedric told the infamous creature before releasing it out into the wild. "This is it. Do your thing and get out. No shenanigans."

Obviously, this fly wouldn't be following directions and instead landed on "cloud nine" or Mike's head. 

Back on October 7, 2020, social media lost it when a fly landed on Mike's head during a live debate. The moment ultimately earned a sketch on Saturday Night Live and became a trending topic for several days.

Before the 2021 Emmys, Cedric hinted that he may be reminding fans about the lead-up to Decision Day 2020.

"I wanted to take advantage of some of these big, iconic moments that took place on Television," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So in a very Forrest Gump way, you'll see that Ced was actually there for the Mike Pence fly situation and I was there when Tom Brady was throwing the trophy."

So, what did viewers at home think of the sketch? It depends on who you ask.

"Want to know how bad the bits are at the #Emmys?" one Twitter user wrote. "They just did a joke about the fly on Mike Pence's head. You know that thing that happened checks calendar a year ago. #Emmys20201." 

In comparison, another viewer wrote, "This fly skit on Mike Pence's head. Almost a year later and this is still making us laugh. #EMMYs."

Like they always say, everyone has their own taste when it comes to TV. 

