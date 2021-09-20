Cedric the Entertainer Just Reminded Us of That Fly on Mike Pence's Head in Buzzy 2021 Emmys Sketch

Watch : 2021 Emmys' Must-See Stars: Yarah Shahidi, Emma Corrin & More

Hollywood is buzzing about Cedric the Entertainer's latest jokes.

During the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, the comedian kept the show moving and the humor flowing as he hosted the three-hour telecast. One sketch, however, got the audience talking for a variety of reasons.

Nearly halfway through the show, Cedric performed a skit with a fly that instantly reminded viewers of the 2020 Vice President debate with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. "All right buddy," Cedric told the infamous creature before releasing it out into the wild. "This is it. Do your thing and get out. No shenanigans."

Obviously, this fly wouldn't be following directions and instead landed on "cloud nine" or Mike's head.

Back on October 7, 2020, social media lost it when a fly landed on Mike's head during a live debate. The moment ultimately earned a sketch on Saturday Night Live and became a trending topic for several days.

Before the 2021 Emmys, Cedric hinted that he may be reminding fans about the lead-up to Decision Day 2020.