Snoop Dogg Slams "Bulls--t" Award Shows After 2021 Emmys Fail to Honor Any Actors of Color

Snoop Dogg is not impressed with the 2021 Emmys.

Just days after the Television Academy hosted their annual award show in Los Angeles, the rapper sounded off on the winners—and losers—of TV's biggest night.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Snoop shared to his Instagram a collage of Black nominees who went home without a trophy at the live event. Some notable names included Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Kenan Thompson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

"Then U wonder why I say f--kall these bulls--t ass award shows," he wrote to his 65 million followers. "They not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth."

Snoop's no-filter post came as the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite started popping up on social media, with viewers weighing in on the fact that no one actor of color won an award despite a record number of BIPOC nominees. According to Variety, 49 non-Anglo creatives were recognized in the acting and reality-competition categories this year alone.