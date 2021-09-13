Here’s How Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and More A-Listers Are Prepping for the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Zendaya SLAYS & Kate Hudson Shows SKIN at Venice Fest

Nothing like having the Met Gala be your unofficial engagement party.

Just hours before the fashion event of the year, Kate Hudson announced she and longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are engaged. So, how is she prepping for her first red carpet as a bride-to-be?

On Instagram, Kate shared that she's getting her skin glowing and ready for the cameras with a facial from Ivan Pol, who used Barbara Sturm's Lifting Serum for "that firming glow that doesn't quit," he wrote on Insta.

The 42-year-old actress, who hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2017, called the process "magic" and said she's "obsessed."

On the day-of the big ball, she started her morning with a walk in New York, before kicking off her glam session with a bottle of Moët & Chandon, customized with her name, of course.

Marvel hero Simu Liu, who is attending his first-ever Met Gala, shared a shirtless selfie on social media to mark "the big day." As for Serena Williams, the tennis star got her daughter's opinion of her prep process, with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. saying mom looked like a "monster" with her hydrating face mask.