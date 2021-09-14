2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Locke & Key Promises Magic and Mayhem in Thrilling Season 2 Teaser

In this exclusive first look for season two of Locke & Key, Dodge/Gabe (played by Griffin Gluck) is ready to finish what was started at Keyhouse Manor.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 14, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

All is not right at Keyhouse Manor.

In this exclusive first look at Locke & Key's second season, Dodge, a shape-shifting demonic entity thanks to the identity key, is more determined than ever to create chaos for the Locke family. For those who need a refresher on the Netflix series, which returns Friday, Oct. 22, the end of season one revealed that Gabe (played by Griffin Gluck), who is a love interest for Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones), is actually one of Dodge's alter-egos.

Don't forget, we first met Dodge as Echo (Laysla De Oliveira). Yet, as the season two footage teases, Dodge will maintain the Gabe persona, proving they'll stop at nothing to acquire all the magical keys from the Lockes.

"This world has so much potential," Dodge as Gabe says. "To be reborn and consumed. To be ruled."

Of course, the Locke family—which also includes mom Nina (Darby Stanchfield), oldest brother Tyler (Connor Jessup) and youngest brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—isn't willing to go down without a fight. Case in point: Young Bode is seen grabbing a sword as tense music swells.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

However, Dodge may be a few steps ahead, as the demon makes an ominous looking key. For what? We're not exactly sure.

Dodge also adds, "It's time to finish what I started."

Is that a promise or a threat? Either way, we're both nervous and excited for the Locke family.

And it seems we're not the only ones, as Stanchfield exclusively told E! News, "The Lockes are more savvy, but the magic is more insidious, so season two is more intense!" 

Locke & Key also stars Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere, and Brendan Hines

For a peek at the spooky new season to come, watch the exclusive trailer above.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Missed the Met Gala

Netflix

Locke & Key season two premieres Friday, Oct. 22 on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Missed the Met Gala

4

Meghan McCain Accuses Nicki Minaj of Spreading "Vaccine Hesitancy"

5
Exclusive

See Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Sultry Met Gala After Party Looks