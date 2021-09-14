How to Watch the 2021 Emmys on TV and Online

Watch : Lena Headey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Get your tissues, popcorn, and maybe even your fanciest (but also couch-friendly) evening wear: The 2021 Emmys are almost here!



Unlike last year, this year's ceremony will be in-person once again for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. As viewers may remember, last year's ceremony consisted of a virtual celebration hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. And although the guest list is still pretty limited this year, we will be seeing everyone together in one place.



For all of the details including who'll be making us laugh uncontrollably as the master of ceremonies, here's everything we know so far:

Who is hosting the Emmys?



Cedric the Entertainer will undoubtedly bring the funny as the host of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. And although this will be his first time hosting the Emmys, he's had plenty of experience as an avid watcher, sharing in a statement, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."