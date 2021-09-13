Amanda Gorman Reveals How the Statue of Liberty Inspired Her Stunning 2021 Met Gala Gown

An American icon.
U.S. poet Amanda Gorman is sharing exclusive details about her jaw-dropping blue 2021 Met Gala gown. This year's Met Gala co-chair created the stunning look with Vera Wang and stayed very true to this year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
"I'm wearing Vera Wang tonight. We had the idea of me coming as a reimagined Statue of Liberty, having a book as she does with a line from the poem on the Statue on it," Gorman told E! News exclusively on Monday, Sept. 13, adding of her silver headpiece, "And I really just wanted to wear a laurel crown because that's really important in poetry."
As for what tonight's Met Gala theme means to her, Gorman continued, "Tonight's theme, for me I really looked at it as a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate one of the things that makes us so beautiful, which is our diversity, which is all the different forms of people showing up tonight. So that's really what I'm here to take part in."
Gorman completed her patriotic, strapless ensemble with matching blue Stuart Weitzman shoes and diamond earrings to match her sparkly, dazzling dress.
E! News' fashion correspondent Brad Goreski shared some additional behind-the-scenes details following Gorman's interview with E!.
"Vera Wang custom made this gown for her. There's over 3,000 hand-sewn crystals on it and they wanted her to look like a starry night sky," Goreski revealed. "And she was meant to wear the laureate on her head because you know obviously for being a poet and a nod to that. And she wanted to look like and feel like a reimagined Statue of Liberty and she looks breathe-taking."
Breathe-taking indeed.
Gorman is co-chairing tonight's Met Gala alongside Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.