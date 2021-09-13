Amanda Gorman Reveals How the Statue of Liberty Inspired Her Stunning 2021 Met Gala Gown

Watch : Amanda Gorman Glows as "Statue of Liberty" at 2021 Met Gala

An American icon.

U.S. poet Amanda Gorman is sharing exclusive details about her jaw-dropping blue 2021 Met Gala gown. This year's Met Gala co-chair created the stunning look with Vera Wang and stayed very true to this year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

"I'm wearing Vera Wang tonight. We had the idea of me coming as a reimagined Statue of Liberty, having a book as she does with a line from the poem on the Statue on it," Gorman told E! News exclusively on Monday, Sept. 13, adding of her silver headpiece, "And I really just wanted to wear a laurel crown because that's really important in poetry."

As for what tonight's Met Gala theme means to her, Gorman continued, "Tonight's theme, for me I really looked at it as a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate one of the things that makes us so beautiful, which is our diversity, which is all the different forms of people showing up tonight. So that's really what I'm here to take part in."