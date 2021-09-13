Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain and More Gen Z Stars Take Over the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Zendaya's Most Iconic Looks From Past Met Gala's

It's a Gen Z world and we're just living in it.

A vast array of TikTok stars, YouTube vloggers and influencers turned up and turned out for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.

Emma Chamberlain was one of the first stars to arrive at the event, walking up the stairs in a gold cutout dress that featured an asymmetrical train. The 20-year-old vlogger wore her medium-length hair down and accessorized with gold earrings. To top it all off, she sported a pair of matching gold stilettos.

As the new face of Adidas, it's only fitting that Ella Emhoff showed up in an adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers and a red diamond mesh body suit. Cartier jewelry complimented the sporty yet chic look.

Addison Rae's arrival was announced before she even appeared, as fans yelled her name in excitement. Eventually, onlookers saw what the hype was all about when she stepped forward in a vintage gown from Tom Ford. More notably, she had her hair dyed blonde and cut in a chic lob.