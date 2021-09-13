2021 Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About E!'s Live Coverage
Watch Larry David Plug His Ears While Sitting Front Row During NYFW

For most, sitting front row at New York Fashion Week sounds like music to the ears. However, it was quite literally the opposite for actor Larry David, who has now gone viral thanks to a recent clip.

There is no one who can curb their enthusiasm quite like Larry David.
 
The 74-year-old actor was seen sitting front row at a show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday Sept. 12, when the music booming in the background proved to be a little too much for the star. In a clip that has now gone viral, at one point, Larry proceeded to hunch a little lower in his seat and plug his ears with his fingers.
 
Naturally, once the video made its way through both Twitter and Instagram, the Internet did exactly what it does best. One person on Twitter shared the video with the caption, "Larry David at fashion week is a vibe." Another user hilariously commented, "Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been in an email."

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that the star may have been playing his Curb Your Enthusiasm role just a little too well this time around. "They're either filming for curb or it's exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week," the person wrote, adding, "Either way, I'm here for it."

And believe it or not, that's not the only example of the celebrity curmudgeon protecting his eardrums that weekend.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

On Sunday, Sept. 12, @barstoolsports shared a video on Twitter of what looks to be the actor in the audience of the U.S. Open. And once again, Larry seems to shielding his eardrums while the audience erupted in applause.

Looks like you can count on Larry to be the ultimate mood no matter the occasion.

