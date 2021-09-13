Hawkeye Tries to Make It Home for Christmas in First Trailer for Disney+ Series

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

If you had, for some reason, asked us to guess which highly anticipated new show would be all about a man trying to be home for Christmas, we certainly would not have picked Hawkeye.

But that's the general plot of the new Marvel show, which arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 24. The show is set in New York after the Blip, when half the population was snapped out of existence, then suddenly returned five years later. It follows superhero archer Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get back to his family in time for Christmas with the help of young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Apparently, Hawkeye's past has come back to haunt him, which is no big surprise considering what the guy got up to in those five years when his family was snapped away. As Avengers: Endgame revealed, he became a terrifying assassin by the name of Ronin and committed a bunch of murders that a lot of people probably haven't forgotten about.