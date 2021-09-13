See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Steamy Makeout Session in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

Don't Worry Darling, it's only a movie.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh share a passionate kiss in their upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, directed by the singer's real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. On Sept. 13, Wilde took to Instagram to share a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2022.

The thriller follows a 1950s housewife named Alice (Pugh) who grows suspicious of her husband Jack's (Styles) company. In the short teaser clip, the couple can be seen in a steamy embrace.

After wrapping the film in February, Wilde praised the cast, including Styles, on social media. "Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she began. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories."